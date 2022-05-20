Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Is Finally Here: See the Best Fan Reactions

It’s been a long time coming — 889 days, to be exact — but the follow up to Harry Styles‘ 2019 album, Fine Line, is here. The English singer’s third solo LP, Harry’s House, arrived on Friday (May 20), and sees him straddling topics that are both personal and comfortable, while infusing each song with fun, synth-pop sounds meant for a feel-good time.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

And not surprisingly, fans are loving the album. After the LP’s arrival, fans took to Twitter to shower the album with love and delivered a slew of hilarious memes worthy of their fandom. As one fan plainly stated: “If someone puts a gun to my head and asks me to rank Harry’s House, tell my family I love them.”

“harry styles just wrote one of the best albums ever,” declared another.

“CONFIRMED: HARRY IS A GENIUS,” insisted one extra enthusiastic fan. “HE MADE A MASTERPIECE, NOT JUST AN ALBUM AND I DONT WANT TO HEAR ANYONE SAY OTHERWISE”

Speaking with SiriusXM about his new release, Styles said, “I don’t think I could’ve made this album if I wasn’t in a place that made me feel like I was allowed to, and I think that is very much down to both my friends and the environment that I feel like the fans have created for me.”

The Grammy winner is also incredibly proud of what he was able to produce on Harry’s House, and on Thursday told TODAY following his performance on the show that the album is everything he wanted it to be.

“I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all of my favorite things and very much like the album I’ve always wanted to make, so I’m really happy,” Styles told hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly. “I think for me, it’s definitely the most personal record I think I’ve made. It was definitely the most intimately made thing I’ve done so far. Obviously, the pandemic and everything kind of added to the way it was made. It was made by a few people in a small room.”

See some of the best fan reactions to Harry’s House below.

harry styles putting cinema after matilda pic.twitter.com/0qNQwZ1k9e — ash is home || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) May 20, 2022

harry styles just wrote one of the best albums ever; <3 pic.twitter.com/M5HCfUP0rA — Monse✿ DAYLIGHT🏠 (@vodkaskys) May 20, 2022

the only way to properly listen to harry’s house pic.twitter.com/bPDk2GaYIr — gi 🪩 IS HOME (@goldengibees) May 20, 2022

if someone puts a gun to my head and asks me to rank harry's house, tell my family i love them. — ★ daddy su 🏠 hrts cait ?! HARRY'S HOUSE DAY (@ihrtdunkirkrry) May 20, 2022

CONFIRMED: HARRY IS A GENIUS. HE MADE A MASTERPIECE, NOT JUST AN ALBUM AND I DONT WANT TO HEAR ANYONE SAY OTHERWISE #HarrysHouse pic.twitter.com/EdF7cmzXPp — A R A (@arafvlvet) May 20, 2022

Listening to Harry’s House is like going to a great party, you get there, the songs are bops, you get a drink, vibe and dance, find your people and have some deep life conversations and walk away feeling happy, fulfilled, and connected…it’s like he threw a party and invited us. — kate (@iicfhometolou) May 20, 2022

when harry styles said ‘you don’t have to be sorry for leaving and growing up’ eldest daughters everywhere imploded pic.twitter.com/bkJ0lVlvEt — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) May 20, 2022

Pov: you're listening to Harry's house on repeat pic.twitter.com/GjhSjJwJcF — SEEING CONAN GRAY IN 6 DAYS (@dlibyh_369) May 20, 2022

harry's house is giving very much laying down in a flower field, finding meaning in every love u ever felt, yearning for someone, and dancing drunk in the kitchen — 𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓵𝓮 (@nicolejacuzzi) May 20, 2022

This album feels like when you arrive home after being away on a family trip and opening your rooms door and jumping on your bed and smelling all of your smells you haven’t smelt in a week the pile of clean clothes you left on your chair the candle you left uncovered #HarrysHouse — finalb0y (@Mariianoteran) May 20, 2022

An actual picture of me listening to Music For a Sushi Restaurant #HarrysHouse pic.twitter.com/t4yCZoRqMg — heather (@HHippler) May 20, 2022

pov me listening to little freak and matilda in public #harryshouse pic.twitter.com/lNzMTfSHqT — elle is home (@iIlictaffirs) May 20, 2022

Daylight:

If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you If I Could Fly:

If i could fly, I'd be coming right back home to you#HarrysHouse #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/RPsi4ikv8U — 🦋Nicole×͜×| sweat ✨ (@sweat_nicole24_) May 20, 2022

POV you just finished listening to Harry’s new album! #HarrysHouse 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/O7QCizM47k — jada wayda 🍇 (@jadawilkins_) May 20, 2022