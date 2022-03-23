Harry Styles Fans Are Freaking Out Over His ‘Harry’s House’ Album Announcement: See the Best Reactions

Harry Styles attends Spotify Celebrates The Launch of Harry Styles' New Album With Private Listening Session For Fans on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

After three years, Harry Styles fans are finally getting their moment. The 28-year-old pop king announced Wednesday (March 23) that his highly anticipated third studio album, Harry’s House, is coming May 20, his first release since his 2019 sophomore record Fine Line.

The news came in the form of a social media post, which showed off the album’s soft, pastel cover art. There was also a 40-second trailer to go with the announcement, which featured the “Watermelon Sugar” musician standing alone on a stage as a prop painted to look like a yellow house is raised above him. Some fans have even shared their theory that the video’s atmospheric background music is actually a track off Harry’s House reversed. (Styles has yet to reveal the 13-song tracklist.)

Suffice to say, it’s been a gratifying day for the Harries, many of whom have spent the past week proclaiming their certainty that HS3 was on its way. Their theories that Styles was behind a cryptic website that updated every day to show a new random image behind a beige door turned out to be correct, meaning several of them have officially earned the right to say “I told you so” to any non-believers.

Now, there’s nothing left but to rejoice on the internet — and wait impatiently for May 20 to arrive. Until then, here are some of the best fan reactions, hilarious memes and predictions for the new album — accompanied by a custom Harry’s House-themed hashtag:

we thought we would get what we got on grammys: rock, sex song and black& green. but harry is so surprising and we will get the most domestic, warm and lovely album the world has ever seen #HarryStyles #HS3 pic.twitter.com/97IL6mle13 — le fleur༉ HARRY’S HOUSE TRACK 9 IS MINE (@lalunalosa_) March 23, 2022

I REVERSED THE VIDEO AND THE SONG SOUNDS BEAUTIFUL OMFGGGG- #harryshouse #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/l2HNNVnESe — Jay²⁸ 🕷 | LTWT era | HARRY’S HOUSE (@jayslovatoo) March 23, 2022

Me knowing Me understanding

that Harry is I’m gonna hear it

releasing an in two months

album soon#HarrysHouse #HarryStyles #harryshouse pic.twitter.com/W0CfURWE16 — veronica (@veroisaclown) March 23, 2022

if hs3 is really called “harry’s house” he’s literally inviting us into his home and letting us experience what it was like for him to be stuck at home during quarantine — Cha♡ 23 (@faithharrylove) March 21, 2022

normal day Harry’s House pic.twitter.com/e0iwrxT2uV — sin ☁️ 21 days (@niallslvrr) March 23, 2022

Honorable mention goes to this pre-announcement tweet, which brilliantly calls upon a viral Euphoria meme…