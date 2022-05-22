Fans Choose Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Harry Styles‘ latest album, Harry’s House, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 20) on Billboard, choosing the former One Direction member’s third solo project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Harry’s House brought in 66% of the vote, beating out new music by Rina Sawayama (“This Hell”), The Notorious B.I.G. featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo (“G.O.A.T.”), Quavo and Takeoff (“Hotel Lobby”), and Zach Bryan (American Heartbreak).

On Harry’s House, the English singer offers some of his most personal and intimate work to date, pairing candid yet unfussy lyrics with occasionally jazzy and heavily leaning synth-pop instrumentation. He gets incredibly vulnerable with his audience on tracks such as “Matilda,” but amps up the party vibes on “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” “Cinema” and others, providing a well-rounded listen.

The arrival of Harry’s House was preceded by “As It Was,” the lead single from the album. The tune skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its April 1 release and maintained the top spot for three weeks.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 24% of the vote was the “other” category, followed by Sawayama’s bold new country-pop banger “This Hell.” The track finds the British-Japanese artist mixing rowdy guitar riffs and a queer dance club aesthetic, and laughing in the face of bigotry.

