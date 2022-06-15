Harry Styles Has a 1950s Gay Awakening in Intense First ‘My Policeman’ Teaser Trailer: Watch

The emotional intensity in the first ever teaser for Harry Styles‘ upcoming film My Policeman — just now released on Wednesday (June 15) — starts as just a trickle, before turning into a full-on tsunami.

Based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, My Policeman follows the story of Tom, a married, closeted gay policeman in the 1950s played by the 28-year-old pop star in Amazon Prime’s October-slated film. Its brand new minute-long trailer is 100 percent based around the theme of water, opening with a scene of Styles’ character observing a work of art alongside a man with whom he’ll later start a then-illegal affair: Patrick, played by David Dawson.

Explore Explore Harry Styles See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“So how does it make you feel?” Patrick asks Tom about the artwork, a somewhat abstract painting of ocean tides.

“You can sense the waves, and how strong they are,” Styles responds, his voice continuing over new shots of Tom and his wife Marion — played by The Crown‘s Emma Corrin — spending time first at the beach and then at a public swimming pool. “Like swimming in rough surf.”

These are followed by increasingly fast clips of Tom kissing Marion at their wedding, the married couple attending a show with Patrick, two men fighting and Tom burning his policeman uniform in a bonfire. “You feel they could crush you, or take you under,” says Dawson’s voice. “You just have to let it take hold of you.”

The film is scheduled for a Oct. 21 theatrical release and will also be made available on Amazon Prime’s streaming service a month later on Nov. 21. The project marks Styles’ first ever lead acting role and follows his cinema debut in Christopher Nolan’s film Dunkirk. The “As It Was” singer is also set to star opposite Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling — out in theaters this September.

In addition to the new trailer, the first promotional poster for My Policeman has also been released — unveiled via Amazon Prime’s Twitter account a day prior to the teaser. In it, Styles can be seen walking by the shore in his vintage police uniform, his head down and brow furrowed.

Watch Harry Styles star in the first ever teaser trailer for My Policeman and see the official movie poster below.