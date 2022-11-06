×
Harry Styles Cancels More Shows: ‘I’ve Been in Bed With the Flu’

"I'm so sorry to do it," Styles said of postponing this weekend's tour dates in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles’ concerts this weekend were postponed due to the flu.

After rescheduling Friday night‘s (Nov. 4) show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles “due to a band illness,” Styles made more changes to his tour schedule on Saturday and explained that he is the one who is unwell.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” Styles wrote on Saturday in an Instagram Story. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible. Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

He added, “I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.”

Styles said that his concerts on Nov. 5, 6 and 7 are postponed until Jan. 26, 27 and 29 in 2023. “Everything else will play as planned,” he noted.

He’ll be at the Forum, where he’s been for a mini residency as part of his Love On Tour, through mid-November: The remaining L.A. dates are currently set at the venue for Nov. 9, 11, 12, 14 and 15. Keep up-to-date with his tour dates here.

Styles’ Love On Tour is in support of Harry’s House, his Billboard 200 chart-topper that features the hit single “As It Was,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks.

