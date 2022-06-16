Harry Styles Stops Concert to Find His ‘First-Ever School Teacher’ in the Crowd

Harry Styles may have been performing in front of 26,000 people at Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Thursday night (June 16), but there was one attendee in particular that meant a lot to him.

In a video taken by concertgoer @goodiesbyjenny on TikTok and uploaded by CBS News, Styles is seen onstage, pausing his performance to ask the crowd for a favor. “I’d like to try and find someone in the audience,” he explains. “So, we’re going to get really quiet, and I’m going to see if I can locate this person, if you don’t mind helping me.”

“My first-ever school teacher is here tonight,” he continues, met by cheers from the crowd. “Her name’s Mrs. Vernon, and I believe she is in the crowd. We’re going to try and find her. If Mrs. Vernon is here. Are you here?”

After a bit of searching, Styles spots his former teacher and shouts “Mrs. Vernon!” before falling to his knees while smiling. “How are you? I heard you’re retiring. I’d just like to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me that you’re here tonight.”

Watch the sweet video below. The “As It Was” singer is currently on the European leg of his Love on Tour, which kicked off on June 11 with a show at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.