Here’s Why Fans Think Harry Styles Subtly Boycotted Adidas After Kanye West’s Hate Speech

Harry Styles set his Adidas shoes aside Monday (Oct. 24), and many of his fans think he was taking a subtle stand against the footwear brand’s connection to the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Taking the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for his Monday night concert, Styles showed up dressed in his normal full body Gucci attire — but with one exception. Rather than sporting his usual Adidas x Gucci Gazelles — which he’s worn for every show of his Love on Tour since June, according to People — the 28-year-old pop star instead rocked a pair of red Vans.

Styles’ fans were quick to notice the change, which came amidst a surge of public demand that Adidas drop its longtime partnership with West, who now goes by Ye, following the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments. At the time of the concert, Adidas had not yet confirmed its decision to do so; however, one day later, the company announced it would be officially parting ways with Ye after years of working together on the “Donda” artist’s blockbuster Yeezy shoe line.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the Tuesday (Oct. 25) statement read. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Billboard has reached out to Styles’ team for comment.

The “As It Was” singer’s next concert will take place Wednesday night (Oct. 26), also at the Kia Forum, where he’s set up shop for a 15-night residency — meaning fans don’t have long to wait to see if Styles will continue wearing Vans in light of Adidas’ statement. Regardless, many have already taken his subtle Monday night fashion statement as an act of good will.

“Harry is wearing vans. good for him,” tweeted one fan the day after the concert. “I believe it’s because he’s boycotting adidas for continuing to be in partnership with kanye.”

“Thank you @harry_styles and @harry__lambert for going with Vans last night instead of @adidas,” wrote another, tagging both Styles and his stylist, Harry Lambert. “We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms.”

See what fans are saying about Harry Styles’ decision to wear Vans instead of Adidas at his recent concert below:

