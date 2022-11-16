Harry Styles Hit in the Eye With Skittles During Los Angeles Concert

Harry Styles can’t seem to catch a break during his live shows. Continuing what seems to be an unfortunate fan tradition, Styles — while performing “Kiwi” from his self-titled debut LP at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday night (Nov. 14) — got an eyeful’s worth of Skittles thrown at his face, and as a result covered his eyes.

A disgruntled fan who caught the moment on camera took to Twitter and wrote, “whoever the f–k threw a solid object at his eye, u literally ruined kiwi bc he wouldn’t open his eye for the whole song.” Another worried fan, who shared video of the moment slowed down, wrote, “like are you joking?? look how hard he recoils hope your eye is okay @Harry_Styles.”

Thankfully, Styles appears to be okay — not only did he continue with the rest of his concert, Styles’ backing bandmate Pauli the PSM shared an update about his condition during an Instagram Live DJ set later in the evening. “H came through, confirming his eye is okay,” Pauli said, adding, “But do me a favor, don’t throw no more Skittles on stage.”

Styles appeared to also have a good sense of humor about his injury. Tuning into Pauli’s Live, he commented, “See you tomorrow AVEC eye patch.”

This is far from the first time the “Watermelon Sugar” singer has had objects thrown at him while performing. During an August show of Styles’ Madison Square Garden residency, a fan threw multiple chicken nuggets on stage, and in October, a fan threw an unidentified object that hit him in the groin area.

whoever the fuck threw a solid object at his eye, u literally ruined kiwi bc he wouldn’t open his eye for the whole song pic.twitter.com/CRBWzsYqcc — mandi🏠HARRY TALKED TO ME?? (@ibringthep0p) November 15, 2022

like are you joking?? look how hard he recoils hope your eye is okay @Harry_Styles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bqJzu4t6Y8 — miranda✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 (@MirandaDawson99) November 15, 2022

Pauli talked about harry's eye hit by a skittle in his ig live



Apparently his eye is okay 🫶pic.twitter.com/edd96fyRbT — Harry Styles Band Update (@hsbandflorals) November 15, 2022