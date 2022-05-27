Harry Styles Teams Up With Everytown for North American Tour in Support of Ending Gun Violence

Harry Styles has joined the fight to end gun violence after two devastating mass shootings in the United States over the past two weeks, announcing on Instagram Friday (May 27) that his upcoming North American tour will partner with nonprofit organization, Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles wrote in a statement on Instagram. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

According to a press release, Styles will be donating proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

He followed up by sharing a statistic from Everytown, noting that firearms are the No. 1 “leading cause of death for American children and teens.” The post also encouraged fans to text “ACT” to 64433 to join Everytown’s mission.

“End gun violence,” Styles captioned the post.

On Tuesday (May 24), an armed 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. The heartbreaking massacre of innocent children came 10 days after an heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist opened fire and allegedly killed 10 people in a Buffalo, New York supermarket where he reportedly went to specifically target and murder Black shoppers. The attack on Robb Elementary came nearly 10 years after a 20-year-old gunman killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

The incident marks the nation’s 27th school shooting so far this year, which has also seen 212 mass shooting incidents in 145 days so far.