Harry Styles Was Spotted Kissing Emily Ratajkowski & Fans Are Incredulous: See the Reactions

Harry Styles is doing some late-night talking with someone new, apparently. The pop star was just spotted getting up close and personal with model, actress and author Emily Ratajkowski on a recent trip to Japan, and naturally, the internet is undergoing a volcanic eruption of emotions in response.

It’s not unlike the deluge of reactions that flooded Twitter more than two years ago, when Styles was first confirmed to be dating his Don’t Worry Darling director and costar, Olivia Wilde. The two were together up until just a few months ago, when it was revealed in November that the pair had gone their separate ways.

Now, it looks like the “As It Was” singer is moving on. He and Ratajkowski — who was linked to comedian Eric André as recently as last month — were filmed kissing against the side of a car during a rainy day in Tokyo, where Styles just closed out the Asian leg of his ongoing Love on Tour with two shows at Ariake Arena Friday (March 24) and Saturday (March 25).

By strange coincidence, the footage surfaced on the exact date — March 25 — that Zayn Malik broke hearts across the globe by announcing his departure from One Direction

Reactions to footage of the new romance ranged from happy for the potential new couple to heartbroken that Styles may once again be off the market. But overall, the unifying feeling was one of pure shock. “Just saw harry styles passionately making out with emily ratajkowski… i can’t breathe,” one fan tweeted.

“harry are you dating emily ratajkowski? it’s not really my business i’m only 14 and stuff but i have always thought that we were going to get married,” joked another.

Some were excited for the new pairing, with one fan tweeting, “emrata and harry styles honestly power couple.”

See some of the best fan reactions below:

if I was emily ratajkowski and I was the most beautiful woman perhaps ever invented, I too would make out with all of my celebrity crushes. she’s simply living the dream and I respect her — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) March 26, 2023

‘harry styles and emily ratajkowski spotted kissing in tokyo’ pic.twitter.com/sfGLseZiTN — jas (@jasmayxx) March 26, 2023

me opening twitter for the first time this morning and seeing harry styles making out with emily ratajowski on the streets of korea. pic.twitter.com/cUJakHzoPB — al ⭑ (@19hrrys) March 26, 2023

just saw harry styles passionately making out with emily ratajkowski… i can’t breathe. pic.twitter.com/IwRy3pzrID — regina (@reginalmao) March 26, 2023

harry styles and emrata kissing made me have a full blown mental breakdown at 3 am be very fucking careful how u speak to me from now on — tara (@teamedvvard) March 26, 2023

the fact that the video of harry styles making out with emrata leaked on the anniversary of Zayn leaving One Direction was a hard blow i won’t lie — lexi 🫶🏼 (@lexiicara) March 27, 2023

zayn malik and selena gomez??? HARRY STYLES AND EMRATA??? 2013 me would have k!lled themselves — frenkie ✰ (@tolovethedamned) March 26, 2023

emrata and harry styles honestly power couple — rachel (@rachnvm) March 26, 2023

me seeing harry and emily openly making out on the streets of tokyo pic.twitter.com/nDfWCWIBHf — leah🦦 (@onlyangeleah) March 26, 2023

harry are you dating emily ratajkowski? it’s not really my business i’m only 14 and stuff but i have always thought that we were going to get married — olivia 🛰️ (@ceilingsrry) March 26, 2023

me trying to escape all the harry and emily tweets pic.twitter.com/UBpu6j7IK8 — ivy 🫧 (@niallerstorms) March 26, 2023