John Legend Jokes About Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski’s Kiss to His Song: ‘Happy to Be Helpful’

Naturally, John Legend could help but react when footage surfaced on social media over the weekend of Harry Styles locking lips with Emily Ratajkowski to one of his songs.

The crooner hilariously retweeted the video — which shows the Harry’s House star kissing the model on the streets of Tokyo — on Sunday (March 26), writing, “Making out to Dope. So dope” with a cool, sunglass-wearing emoji. (Featuring a guest assist from JID, “Dope” was released as the lead single off the singer’s 2022 self-titled album Legend.)

Legend’s friends and fans flooded his replies with amusing appreciation over the post. Rapper D-Dot wrote, “You must be stopped” with a laugh-crying emoji, to with the singer reiterated, “Happy to be helpful.” Meanwhile, one Twitter user declared, “I’ve been looking for the name of the song it’s a bop” while another chimed in, “They can just blame it on @johnlegend, lol.”

The Voice coach wasn’t the only celebrity to offer his take on Styles and EmRata’s viral PDA, either. Lewis Capaldi also posted a TikTok using his own song “How I’m Feeling Now” in response to the hook-up. “Me after seeing the video of Harry and emrata,” he wrote on the clip as his voice wails, “So here’s to my beautiful life/ That seems to leave me so unsatisfied.” Of course, Capaldi is hysterically in his feelings over the smooch considering he recently got his own kiss from the “As It Was” singer at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

Check out Legend and Capaldi’s respectively amusing reactions to seeing Styles and Ratajkowski’s public make-out session below.