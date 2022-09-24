Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran & More Donate Items to Raffle Raising Money for Ukraine

The World Health Organization foundation announced the launch of an e-store and celebrity raffle Saturday (Sept. 24) that will feature items from the likes of Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding. Fans can win donated one-off personal items in addition to concert tickets, as well as merch sold under the foundation’s Human Kind brand.

Examples of items available to win are a signed Styles vinyl LP, a tour brochure and signed T-shirt from Sheeran, and a signed merchandise bundle from Goulding. Swedish House Mafia and Annie Lennox also have items in the raffle, along with two VIP tickets to Coachella 2023. Raffle tickets will sell at just $10, and the WHO Foundation pledges to put all proceeds toward supporting Ukraine’s health care system.

The announcement of the Human Kind store marks seven months since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24. The blow-up of a longtime military buildup has created a European refugee crisis on a scale not seen since World War II.

Since the country’s invasion by Russia, around 12 million Ukrainians have either fled Ukraine or are internally displaced, according to the United Nations.

This partnership isn’t the first time these celebrities have expressed concern for Ukraine.

Back in May, Styles flew the Ukrainian flag during his “One Night Only in NY” concert at Belmont Park’s UBS Arena while singing his debut solo single “Sign of the Times.” Goulding performed the Ukrainian song of resistance “Chervona Kalyna” at Kyiv’s First Ladies Summit as a guest of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sheeran teamed up with Ukrainian band Antytila to release a remix of his single “2step.” The track’s accompanying music video focuses on scenes of war and the bandmates’ experiences after the invasion was announced.