Who Should Harry Styles Duet With Next? Vote!

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022 in New York City.

Harry Styles celebrated the final show of his European Love On Tour dates on Sunday night (July 31) by bringing out Ellie Rowsell of the tour’s opening band, Wolf Alice, to perform a special duet of the British group’s song “No Hard Feelings.”

The “As It Was” singer is no stranger to a show-stopping duet, having shared the stage with stars from Lizzo and Shania Twain during his 2022 Coachella headlining sets, to Kacey Musgraves and Stevie Nicks.

We want to know who you’d like to see the 28-year-old crooner perform a duet with next. Maybe a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Style” featuring Styles himself would break the Internet, or perhaps you’d like to see him perform with some of his idols or favorite artists, including Paul McCartney and King Princess.

Let us know your thoughts by voting below.