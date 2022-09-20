Harry Styles Says ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Explains ‘A Lot About Society and Patriarchy’ at NYC Premiere

Harry Styles did some “Late Night Talking” about Don’t Worry Darling at the film’s Monday night (Sept. 19) New York City premiere. During a cast Q&A session held at an exclusive IMAX screening of Olivia Wilde’s fast-approaching psychological thriller, the 28-year-old pop star shared some fragmented remarks on the movie’s storyline, music and more.

Seated in a panel at AMC Lincoln Square 13 with his costars — sans Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, who were absent due to scheduling conflicts — Styles was asked at one point by interviewer Dave Karger whether or not he had predicted certain plot twists when first reading the Don’t Worry Darling script. “I don’t think I saw them coming,” he replied.

“I just love the story…and the mood board was very tasteful,” Styles continued slowly, eliciting giggles from fans watching the live Q&A from theaters located across North America. “I’m a big fan of mood boards.”

“Give it up for mood board!” jumped in Styles’ cast mate Asif Ali, earning even more laughter. “Hell yeah!”

Blushing slightly over his struggle to formulate a reply, the “As It Was” singer added: “I liked the story. I thought it says a lot, I think about… words, more words… just, you know about society and patriarchy and everything.”

Styles, who composed an original song for the film, was also asked about what type of music he listened to on set. “I guess the… I don’t know,” he replied. “Music — I guess it was a lot of that kind of ‘Rat Pack-y’ kind of stuff.”

Set in an overly comfortable, dystopian 1950s neighborhood, Don’t Worry Darling marks Styles’ first lead acting role (he plays Jack Chambers opposite Florence Pugh, who plays his wife Alice) as well as Olivia Wilde’s second feature-length directorial project. In between the Grammy winner’s onset romance with Wilde and rumors of casting drama between the director, Pugh and Shia Labeouf, the project has been one of this year’s most highly anticipated movies — and it’s finally hitting theaters this week on Friday (Sept. 23).

The NYC premiere follows Don’t Worry Darling‘s world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month — where Styles also had some trouble putting his thoughts into words when asked questions about the film. In addition to going viral online for appearing to spit into the lap of Pine in a video — which was afterward debunked by the Star Trek actor’s reps — the musician also became the subject of various memes on social media for saying in an interview that his favorite part of the movie was that it “feels like a movie.”

Up next for Styles is more dates for his Love on Tour residency in New York, Austin, Chicago and Inglewood as well as the imminent arrival of his second movie this year, My Policeman, which is set to arrive on Oct. 21.