Harry Styles Gets Steamy in Live Cover of Wet Leg’s ‘Wet Dream’: Watch

Harry Styles was all wet during his Tuesday (May 24) appearance at BBC Radio’s Live Lounge. Not only did he perform a song by Wet Leg, but the song he chose to take on from the British indie rock band’s was actually titled “Wet Dream.”

The electric guitars were ample and the drums were pounding from the moment Styles and his band began playing the whimsical alt-rock anthem, which appears on Wet Leg’s 2022 debut self-titled album. The 28-year-old pop star, who was also strapped with a guitar, stood centerstage and made up small dance moves during moments when his hands were free.

“I was in your wet dream, driving in my car,” he sang, moving his hands to the rhythm. “Saw you at the side of the road, there’s no one else around/ You’re touching yourself, touching yourself, touching your — touching yourself.”

Wet Leg has been somewhat of a phenomenon on both TikTok and in the indie landscape, breaking through with their first single, “Chaise Lounge.” Made up of bandmates Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, the duo shared their excitement over one of the world’s biggest pop stars putting his spin on their song by retweeting a clip of Styles’ performance and leaving a single smiling emoji that looks — very appropriately — like it’s melting.

The Grammy winner also sang a handful of songs from his brand new third studio album, Harry’s House — which dropped Friday (May 20) — during his Live Lounge performance. “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” were on the setlist, as well as his new record’s Billboard Hot 100-topping lead single “As It Was.”

Watch Harry Styles and his band perform Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream” and songs from Harry’s House for BBC Radio below: