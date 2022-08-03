Watch Harry Styles Help a Couple Get Engaged Mid-Concert

Harry Styles wrapped up the European leg of his Love on Tour with the most fitting display of love.

In a clip circulating social media from the “As It Was” singer’s recent show in Lisbon, Portugal, Styles is seen spotting a couple and subsequently hands the man his microphone. The sweet man begins to serenade his girlfriend with Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and the entire crowd begins to join in.

He then gets down on one knee, and asks in front of the entire arena, “Will you marry me?”

“Yes,” the new fiancée shouted into the mic, which was met my cheers from everyone in attendance.

At his show in Lisbon, Styles invited Ellie Rowsell, the frontwoman of his supporting band, Wolf Alice, to perform a special duet of the British band’s song “No Hard Feelings” toward the end of his set.

After “No Hard Feelings” ended, the two musicians shared a long hug as Styles whispered something into Rowsell’s ear. He then went on to finish out the show — during which he mostly played tracks from Harry’s House and 2019’s Fine Line — with No. 1 single “As It Was” and 2017’s “Kiwi.”

The Grammy winner is embarking on a North and South American leg of the tour beginning Aug. 15 in Toronto, and wrapping Dec. 10 in Brazil. The following February, he’ll bring the show to Australia and New Zealand for one last leg.