Harry Styles Copenhagen Concert Canceled After Fatal Shooting Nearby

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 18, 2020 in London.

Harry Styles‘ concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, was called off Sunday (July 3) after a gunman opened fire inside a shopping mall near the venue, killing three people and critically wounding three others.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, according to The Associated Press. Police said there was no indication that others were involved in the attack, but the investigation is ongoing.

Thomassen said the victims included a man in his 40s and two “young people.” No further details were given.

Styles, who was scheduled to perform Sunday night at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena as part of his Love On Tour, released a statement on Twitter that evening.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” Styles wrote. “I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.”

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting,” he said.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t be together,” he wrote. “Please look after each other.”

See Styles' tweet below. He is scheduled to resume his tour in Paris on July 5.