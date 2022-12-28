Harry Styles’ Mom Shares Festive Peek at Family Christmas Celebrations

No place like home for the holidays. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), Anne Twist, mom to one Harry Styles, took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their family celebrated Christmas.

“Christmas 2022,” she captioned the series of four photos along with a smiley face, Christmas tree and red heart emoji. The slideshow shows off Twist’s holiday decorations and cozy fireplace, Christmas Day feast including veggies, casseroles and Yorkshire puddings, and the family’s sparkling Christmas tree.

However, the third photo of the bunch got fans most excited, with Twist posting a selfie with her pop star son, his sister Gemma Styles and Gemma’s longtime boyfriend Michal Mlynowski grinning ear to ear with their arms around one another. In the snap, Styles wears a blue hoodie beneath a yellow and black puffer jacket and an added balaclava for warmth, all with his hair pulled back off his forehead with a clip.

The laid back holiday caps off quite a major year for Styles, who scored his second career No. 1 (and broke several records) with the smash hit “As It Was” off his third solo album Harry’s House. Throughout the year, the British heartthrob also headlined Coachella, won album of the year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, starred in not one but two major motion pictures and made history with his Love on Tour show — including a record-breaking 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden.

Styles also picked up six nominations at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, including trophies for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance and best music video.

Check out Styles’ cozy family Christmas below.