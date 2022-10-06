Harry Styles’ Chicago Show Postponed Due to Illness

Harry Styles was scheduled to launch his five-day stretch of Love on Tour shows at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday (Oct. 6), but the first show has been postponed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness,” a statement posted to the venue’s Twitter page read. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info.”

Styles has yet to share anything on his personal social media accounts, and his health status is unclear. Jessie Ware will still be the opening act for the rescheduled Chicago date, as well as the other shows in the city.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oqsoXiBvFB — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 6, 2022

Styles just wrapped up a string of tour dates at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, New York City’s Madison Square Garden and at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The U.S. leg of his tour will continue through Nov. 15 with multi-date stops in Chicago and Inglewood, Calif., before heading south of the border for Mexico and eventually on to Australia in early 2023.

