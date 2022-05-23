Let Harry Styles Put Your Toddler to Sleep With This Adorable Bedtime Story

Harry Styles put on his cozy blue and brown polka dot pajamas to read the sweetest bedtime story on Monday (May 23), as part of the Bedtime Stories series on the British children’s television channel, CBeebies.

In the wholesome three-minute clip, the “Late Night Talking” singer is seated in a soft yellow chair, as he reads Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine. The children’s story “takes us behind the doors and windows of one house in one street. It shows us the family, the community and the love that resides there,” according to the description. “As we are shown around the house we learn that the rooms are not just rooms, they are places to play, care and feel together. And we learn that behind every door, there is a family with a story to tell.”

Among other stars who have taken part in Bedtime Stories are Tom Hardy, Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Tom Hiddleston, Cat Deeley, Isla Fisher and Felicity Jones. To listen to all of their takes on nighttime classics, visit BBC’s website here.

Styles’ reading of In Every House, On Every Street fits perfectly with the title of his freshly released third studio album, Harry’s House. In its first two hours on Apple Music, the new album earned the most first-day streams for a pop album released in 2022, the platform announced.

Meanwhile, the album’s lead single, “As It Was,” logs a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts this week.