Harry Styles Smiles From Ear to Ear as Palm Springs Concert Crowd Sings Him ‘Happy Birthday’

Harry Styles celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 1) with the final show of his Love on Tour North American run. The “Late Night Talking” superstar took the stage at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest venue in Greater Palm Springs to honor his next year of life with 11,000 of his lucky fans.

The show had plenty of birthday-themed moments, including when the crowd broke out into the “Happy Birthday” song. While Styles tried to playfully hush his fans at first, he ultimately gave in to the love and is seen smiling wide on videos captured and posted on Twitter.

“Obviously, I have a fear of people not coming to my birthday party. So, I just thought I would do a show and maybe you might come,” the Grammy winner told fans in another clip. Later on, Styles blew out candles on a cake and even sported a floppy birthday hat.

The superstar is nominated in Big Four categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He’s up for six awards total, including album, record and song of the year for Harry’s House and “As It Was,” respectively.

Styles will also be performing at the Grammy Awards, along with Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Sam Smith & Kim Petras. Styles performed “Watermelon Sugar” on the Grammy telecast two years ago. He also won his first Grammy for the track – best pop solo performance.