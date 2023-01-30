×
Harry Styles Gets a Banner at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum Celebrating 15 Sold-Out Shows

In a clip shared by a fan to Twitter, Styles is seen gazing up at a massive green banner with his name written on it.

Harry Styles performs on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at the War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. Jo Hale/Redferns

Harry Styles wrapped up his 15th show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Jan. 29) and to commemorate the impressive string of sold-out shows, the venue honored the pop star with his own special banner.

In a clip shared by a fan to Twitter, Styles is seen gazing up at a massive green banner with his name written underneath his tour title, Love on Tour. He then raises his fists up in victory, while the arena breaks out in cheers.

Styles’ Love On Tour is in support of Harry’s House, his Billboard 200 chart-topper that features the hit single “As It Was,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks.

The superstar is nominated in Big Four categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He’s up for six awards total, including album, record and song of the year. 

Styles will also be performing at the Grammy Awards, along with LizzoBad BunnyMary J. BligeBrandi CarlileLuke CombsSteve Lacy and Sam Smith & Kim Petras. Styles performed “Watermelon Sugar” on the Grammy telecast two years ago. He also won his first Grammy for the track  – best pop solo performance.

