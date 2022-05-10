Harry Styles Had the Cutest Moment With a Baby Behind the Scenes of the ‘As It Was’ Music Video: Watch

Harry Styles holding a baby. It just can’t get any better. In new behind-the-scenes footage from his “As It Was” music video shoot posted Tuesday (May 10), Styles has some fun in between takes with the people on set — including one who wears diapers.

While taking a pause from filming in front of a vibrant mural, the 28-year-old pop star lifted someone’s baby Simba-style into the air. When his tiny friend proceeded to burst into tears, Styles looked sweetly at baby and gently bounced the little one before chuckling with his crew.

This was just one of many adorable moments featured in the BTS video, with Styles captured practicing his whimsical dance moves, sliding down the edge of the rotating platform featured in the “As It Was” video, mimicking kung-fu moves with a crew member and fist-bumping people on set.

Many of the clips show Styles and his costar, Mathilde Lin, mastering their choreography while becoming comfortable with the spinning, circular platform they acted and danced on top of. The sequence was choreographed by Yoann Bourgeois, who previously told Billboard that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was actually a natural at getting accustomed to the platform, and that many of his silly moments documented in the new BTS video were kept in the final product.

“We need to let the artist accustom themselves to the platform physically — it can be a bit disorienting,” Bourgeois had said. “We had a few days with Harry, and he was actually very talented, and it seemed like Harry was having a lot of fun, so we kept in the music video a lot of the moments of playfulness from that.”

See Harry’s adorable moments from behind the scenes of his “As It Was” music video below: