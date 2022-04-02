Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming Record

Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was” has set a new Spotify record in its first day of release.

On Saturday (April 2), Spotify confirmed that “As It Was” is now the most-streamed song in the United States in a single day, with 8.3 million streams, a record that was formerly held by Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” (8 million streams).

Styles’ new song is also now the most-streamed song globally on Spotify in a single day for 2022 so far, with 21.6 million streams. That number of streams tops Anitta‘s “Envolver,” which saw 8.6 million single-day streams in March.

“As It Was,” which dropped on March 31, is the first taste of Styles’ upcoming third album, Harry’s House. The 13-track album is scheduled for a May 20 release.

“I feel very lucky that this is the proudest I’ve been of something that I’ve made so far,” he recently said of the project in an interview on Sirius XM‘s The Morning Mash Up. “I feel the most comfortable I’ve been with myself and happiest with what I’m making.”

