Fans Choose Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

"As It Was" tops this week's fan-voted favorite new music poll.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles Lloyd Wakefield

Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 1) on Billboard, choosing the fresh track from Styles as their favorite new music release of the past week.

His brand-new song is the first look at his much-anticipated third album, Harry’s House, which is set to be released on May 20.

“As It Was” brought in more than 73% of the vote. Trailing behind were Kehlani and Justin Bieber’s collaboration “Up at Night” and Shawn Mendes’s new single “When You’re Gone,” both with just over 9% of the vote.

Harry Styles

See the final results of this week’s new music poll below.

 

