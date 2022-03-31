Fans Thank Harry Styles for the ‘Instant Serotonin Boost’ of ‘As It Was’: ‘I’m Alive But I’m Dead’

Ahead of the May 20 release of his third album, Harry’s House, Harry Styles released “As It Was,” the first song and video from the new album, on Thursday (March 31) — and fans are in their feelings.

The Stylers took to Twitter en masse to share their love for the jubilant song with the uber-personal lyrics. “If you ever need an instant serotonin boost, just listen to Harry Styles #asitwas,” one fan tweeted, while another thanked the pop star for the “free therapy.”

The “As It Was” video shows Styles walking through the world in a baggy red overcoat only to shed the oversize jacket for a two-piece red spandex set once he’s inside that lets him be his true self. Fans are reading into Styles’ sartorial choices in the video, suggesting: “The different versions of him in front of people and alone/ with people he loves and trusts. he covers himself up completely in public but he strips down all his clothes and shoes, his true self in private. In public it’s what’s expected out of him it’s a facade.” Another Twitter user simply says the video “is about losing one’s self, finding one’s self and embracing the change.”

It remains to be seen if the synth-pop “As It Was” is a sign of things to come from Harry’s House or a stand-alone sound. For now, Harry’s fans are happy with what they hear.

Watch the video and see some of the best fan reactions to “As It Was” below:

if you ever need an instant serotonin boost, just listen to harry styles #asitwas pic.twitter.com/3pAtJa8XCe — Cha♡ 15 (@faithharrylove) April 1, 2022

me preparing to come out of my room and interact with my roommate like i didn’t just have a breakdown over harry styles pic.twitter.com/Bm6855SVs5 — michela²⁸ (@fourlokolou) April 1, 2022

Harry Styles you just gave us a free therapy #AsItWas pic.twitter.com/Gl5svyQvLu — Ham (@hamiddellal) March 31, 2022

pov ur listening to as it was by harry styles pic.twitter.com/opGIMlxcGo — ang ♡'s matt || AIW (@alwysinmyheart9) April 1, 2022

it’s been an hour since harry styles’ come back & the world really isn’t the same as it was pic.twitter.com/77r49yywra — han🍯💛🏠 (@levitatingrry) April 1, 2022

the only way to listen to as it was by harry styles pic.twitter.com/8RDggFDYIt — 🫒 🕊 (@lwtshroom) April 1, 2022

as it was by harry styles

the beat the lyrics pic.twitter.com/Yx1ZclpHoi — ash is home || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) March 31, 2022

Me listening to "as it was" by harry styles for the first time: pic.twitter.com/yqAtbeTxWI — kiana TRACK 7 (@tmhlhhrry) March 31, 2022

harry styles visual king pic.twitter.com/YuipvBojlN — paula⁷ (@harryseingblind) March 31, 2022

THE WAY THIS SONG AND THIS MUSIC VIDEO INSTANTLY MADE ME SO HAPPY, THE VIBE, HARRY’S HAPPINESS AT THE END, EVERYTHING HARRY STYLES DOES IS A MASTERPIECE pic.twitter.com/rgU0J4SJYf — jacke. THANK YOU HARRY (@isharrypride) March 31, 2022

i literally know all the words… it’s been like 30 minutes. harry styles you’re a genius — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) March 31, 2022

#asitwas is about losing one's self, finding one's self and embracing the change. pic.twitter.com/jvMP25HKew — emᴴ as it was 🏠 (@emrrystyles) April 1, 2022

the different versions of him in front of people and alone/ with people he loves and trusts. he covers himself up completely in public but he strips down all his clothes and shoes his true self in private. in public it’s what’s expected out of him it’s a facade #AsItWas pic.twitter.com/QqLj0oC2J1 — mal | AS IT WAS (@slutrrysgf) March 31, 2022

THIS PART OF HIM DANCING, SMILING AND BEING SO HAPPY WAS EVERYTHING 🥺❤️ #ASITWAS pic.twitter.com/3pAtJa8XCe — Cha♡ 15 (@faithharrylove) March 31, 2022