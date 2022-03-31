×
Fans Thank Harry Styles for the ‘Instant Serotonin Boost’ of ‘As It Was’: ‘I’m Alive But I’m Dead’

Fans are in their feelings over the first taste of 'Harry's House.'

Harry Styles
Harry Styles

Ahead of the May 20 release of his third album, Harry’s House, Harry Styles released “As It Was,” the first song and video from the new album, on Thursday (March 31) — and fans are in their feelings.

The Stylers took to Twitter en masse to share their love for the jubilant song with the uber-personal lyrics. “If you ever need an instant serotonin boost, just listen to Harry Styles #asitwas,” one fan tweeted, while another thanked the pop star for the “free therapy.”

The “As It Was” video shows Styles walking through the world in a baggy red overcoat only to shed the oversize jacket for a two-piece red spandex set once he’s inside that lets him be his true self. Fans are reading into Styles’ sartorial choices in the video, suggesting: “The different versions of him in front of people and alone/ with people he loves and trusts. he covers himself up completely in public but he strips down all his clothes and shoes, his true self in private. In public it’s what’s expected out of him it’s a facade.” Another Twitter user simply says the video “is about losing one’s self, finding one’s self and embracing the change.”

It remains to be seen if the synth-pop “As It Was” is a sign of things to come from Harry’s House or a stand-alone sound. For now, Harry’s fans are happy with what they hear.

Watch the video and see some of the best fan reactions to “As It Was” below:

