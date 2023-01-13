Harry Styles Announces Final Dates for Love on Tour

Fans who missed international superstar Harry Styles‘ epic Love on Tour North America run have two more chances to catch the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer perform live.

After completing three rescheduled shows at the Forum in Los Angeles Jan. 26, 27 and 29, Styles announced on Friday (Jan. 13) that he will play two final nights at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Madi Diaz will serve as a special guest for the two dates.

Since launching Sept. 4, 2021, Styles has netted $338.9 million and sold 2.6 million tickets for the Live Nation produced, 120 show tour according to Billboard Boxscore. Love on Tour made many stops around the globe including North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Tickets for the Acrisure Arena tour are expected to sell fast and to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, Love on Tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for two separate pre-sales. Fans can register for both pre-sales here through Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. pacific time.

Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. pacific time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. General on sale for tickets will begin Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. pacific time at hstyles.co.uk/tour.

See Styles’ concert announcement below.