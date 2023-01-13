×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Harry Styles Announces Final Dates for Love on Tour

The last two shows will take place at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Fans who missed international superstar Harry Styles‘ epic Love on Tour North America run have two more chances to catch the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer perform live.

Explore

Explore

Harry Styles

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

After completing three rescheduled shows at the Forum in Los Angeles Jan. 26, 27 and 29, Styles announced on Friday (Jan. 13) that he will play two final nights at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Madi Diaz will serve as a special guest for the two dates.

Related

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Kicks-Off 'Hotter Than Hell' Era With Launch of OnlyFans Profile

Since launching Sept. 4, 2021, Styles has netted $338.9 million and sold 2.6 million tickets for the Live Nation produced, 120 show tour according to Billboard Boxscore. Love on Tour made many stops around the globe including North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. 

Related

Harry Styles, Wet Leg

Harry Styles, Wet Leg Top 2023 Brit Award Nominations (Full List)

Tickets for the Acrisure Arena tour are expected to sell fast and to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, Love on Tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for two separate pre-sales. Fans can register for both pre-sales here through Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. pacific time.

Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. pacific time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. General on sale for tickets will begin Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. pacific time at hstyles.co.uk/tour. 

See Styles’ concert announcement below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad