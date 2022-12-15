Harry Styles Reflects on His Major Year: ‘2022 Changed My Life’

Harry Styles took to social media on Thursday (Dec. 15) to reflect on everything he’s accomplished in the last calendar year.

“2022 changed my life,” the pop star wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of himself lounging on an empty stadium stage during his global Love on Tour trek. “I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H.”

Indeed, the former One Direction-er has had quite the year, from his aforementioned tour across North America, Europe and South America — including a historic 15-date takeover of New York City’s Madison Square Garden to the release of his third solo album Harry’s House.

“As It Was,” that studio set’s lead single also snowballed into one of the biggest pop behemoths of the year, spending 15 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and setting a new record for most weeks at the top by a song with only one credited artist.

Styles also made the pivot to movie stardom this year, playing the leading man in not one, but two major motion pictures: (now-ex-)girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh and LGBTQ+ historical drama My Policeman. And all of that on top of headlining Coachella, scoring six more Grammy nominations, helping register tens of thousands of new voters for November’s midterm elections and more.

Check out Styles’ sign-off to 2022 below.