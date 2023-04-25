John Legend, Tony Bennett & More Remember Harry Belafonte: ‘He Worked So Hard & Did So Much’

Harry Belafonte died on Tuesday morning (April 25) at 96 in his Manhattan home from congestive heart failure. According to the actor, singer and producer’s longtime spokesperson, Ken Sunshine, Belafonte’s wife, Pamela Frank, was by his side, Billboard confirmed.

As news of his death spread, musicians remembered the artist and civil rights activist. John Legend, who spoke about Belafonte after learning of his passing at the Time100 Summit, wrote on Twitter, “I loved Mr Belafonte and I’m so grateful for his revolutionary work and his massive influence on our nation and the world … He worked so hard and did so much. May he get his well-deserved rest.”

Questlove shared a few words on his Instagram account, posting few snapshots from the late star’s lifetime. “Shining example of how to use your platform to make change in the world. Hi$ activi$m was crucial for the civil rights movement. His activism was key in the anti apartheid movement,” The Roots frontman wrote, adding that the late artist “represented many things to us: fun calypso music, iconic acting (I came to know him as #GeechieDan in the iconic #UptownSaturdayNight as a child)—-but most importantly he taught me to think in terms of ‘WE’ not ‘I.'”

Tony Bennett also shared a photo of himself with the “Day-O” singer and recalled the beginning of their friendship. “Met Harry in 1948 and knew then he would be a huge star. More than that, he fought for social justice and equality and never, ever gave up,” he wrote. “Our dearest of friends, he will be deeply missed by myself and so many for all he contributed to the world.”

See reactions to Harry Belafonte’s death, from Patti LaBelle, Bootsy Collins and more below.

I loved Mr Belafonte and I’m so grateful for his revolutionary work and his massive influence on our nation and the world. I found out that he passed just before this interview. He worked so hard and did so much. May he get his well-deserved rest. https://t.co/8NJqNaHGBS — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2023

The world has just lost a true great. A beautiful man inside and out. Rest peacefully sweet Harry Belafonte. You shall be terribly missed. pic.twitter.com/kOWOkyQSyH — Garbage (@garbage) April 25, 2023

Another brick in our fabric has risen, Mr. Harry Belafonte; 3-1-1927 – 4-25-2023)🙏was an American singer, activist, and actor. His breakthrough album Calypso (1956) was the first million-selling LP by a single artist. Best known for "The Banana Boat Song". R.I.P.😥Bootsy!!!🏆🫡 pic.twitter.com/zEngkBSb0O — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 25, 2023

Rest in love and power Mr. Belafonte! You will always be remembered. 🙏🏾🖤🙏🏾#HarryBelafonte pic.twitter.com/2HjR7J8Q4d — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) April 25, 2023