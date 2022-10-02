HARDY Treated for ‘Significant Injuries’ Following Tour Bus Accident

HARDY is recovering from “significant injuries” following a tour bus accident.

The country music artist, whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy, took to social media on Sunday (Oct. 2) to share a statement about his medical condition, and the health of his road crew, after being involved in a crash early Sunday morning following his appearance at Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee.

“Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol,” HARDY wrote in his statement, which was shared on Twitter. “There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries. Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.

The “Beers on Me” singer added that he was released from the hospital following the incident, but that doctors have ordered him to “recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows. My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days.”

At press time, HARDY’s website listed upcoming support dates for Morgan Wallen’s Wall to Wall Tour, including an Oct. 8 concert in Arlington, Texas. HARDY’s representatives tell Billboard that there is no further information beyond his statement on social media.

HARDY closed his statement by asking fans to pray for the recovery of his team. “Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow,” he wrote. “God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”

See HARDY’S statement about the bus accident on Twitter below.