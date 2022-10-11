HARDY Photographer Tanner Gallagher Details ‘Terrifying’ Bus Crash: ‘It Was a Miracle That We Survived’

Tanner Gallagher, photographer and videographer with country act HARDY, has shared photos and memories of the “terrifying” bus crash that forced the band off the road and into hospital.

Gallagher was on the tour bus that was involved in a crash early Sunday, Oct. 2 following the band’s appearance at Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee.

No one died in the accident, though Gallagher documents the painful ordeal that left him with broken bones in his foot, a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a fractured vertebrae in his neck.

“It seems like this happened so fast but I feel the need to talk about it officially,” Gallagher writes.

“Last week we had one of the most terrifying accidents happen to us. For those who don’t know: around 2:30am last Sunday, our bus ran off the highway at around 70mph flipping us into the woods.”

Four men were on board, the driver (Ricky), the tour manager (Noah), Gallagher and Hardy, who has shared his own experiences online. “Within what felt like 3 seconds,” adds Gallagher, “our bodies were thrown across the room knocking us all unconscious. By the grace of God, we all survived.”

His comments are accompanied with a photo of Gallagher laid up in hospital, appearing groggy with blood caked on his forehead and left eye socket. “And yes, it’s been f***ing terrible,” he admits.

It’ll take weeks, if not months, before he can regain normal functions. Time out, however, has given him the opportunity to reflect.

“I was told numerous times by doctors that it was a miracle that we survived… and that’ll make you think. I think about the times that I’ve spent worrying, stressed, upset, been less present or simply took for granted, and it kills me,” he continues.

“I think about all the people in my life, family, friends, co workers, etc. and wished that I could have spent more time with them or somehow made them feel better in moments with something as simple and little as a compliment. Most of all, I think about perspective, in that it’s so easy for us to lose sight of all of the things we have. Take it from me, be grateful for f***ing EVERYTHING.”

He adds, “even if it means just being healthy or being able to wake up for another day to spend doing the things you love. As scary and life threatening as this accident was, I’m glad I now have a better outlook moving forward and it’s only going uphill from here.”

The accident could “have been a lot worse and for that I’m so grateful,” he recounts. “I’m also incredibly thankful for every message, prayer and every person who helped me over the past week, it meant the world.”

HARDY, whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy, has previously shared updates on his own “significant injuries,” and the health of his crew.

For Gallagher, recovery is a waiting game. “I’ll be laid up in bed and in a wheelchair for a while, and that’s okay,” he writes.” So if anyone wants to drop off lunch or something, I will definitely will not stop you. Lastly, in regards to this post, someone please tell Sarah Hardy that I’m sorry for swearing.”

At press time, HARDY’s official website lists a string of live shows scheduled from early December.