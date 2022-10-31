HARDY Marries Caleigh Ryan in Nashville Ceremony

Singer-songwriter HARDY ain’t her boyfriend anymore! The newly minted ACM songwriter of the year — known for penning “Boyfriend,” “One Beer,” and “Sand in My Boots” — wed Caleigh Ryan on Saturday, Oct. 29, in a ceremony in front of approximately 350 people at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville.

People shared exclusive photos and details from the event, noting that Ryan kept certain wedding traditions, with her wedding dress serving as “something new,” HARDY’s baby bonnet as “something old,” her grandmother’s lucky penny as “something borrowed” and her aunt’s ring as “something blue.”

Of the couple’s vows, HARDY told People, “We’re going to write our own vows and do them privately. We want the ceremony to be like 30 seconds long. We just want to have a big party for everybody. I’m trying to avoid having a complete meltdown in front of everyone, and I don’t think I could get through vows at the altar, and she’s the same. The vows will be for us. It doesn’t have to be for everybody else.”

Several of HARDY’s fellow country artists took part in the festivities, including Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bentley, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Ernest and Morgan Wallen.

RaeLynn proudly showed off her time taking part in one of the wedding’s activities, “Hardy’s Tattoo Shop,” where guests could get inked. Additionally, Ryan shared photos on her Instagram account of the “beer burros” at their reception, which carried baskets filled with beer around to guests in attendance.

Ryan also posted a series of photos of herself with a donkey on Instagram. “Kate is one of our adorable beer burros who will be joining us for our cocktail hour and serving beer to all of our guests 😭 HOW CUTE IS THIS?! Like WHAT?!” she captioned the carousel. “This was literally the first non-negotiable wedding planning decision I made when we started. I knew I wanted to incorporate animals somehow, so when I saw this I think I had a little mini heart attack.”

Alaina also shared a sweet moment from the reception: Ryan’s bouquet toss, as Alaina chased down the bouquet and happily ran, holding the bouquet over her head and shouting “Yes!” for the camera.

HARDY and Ryan began dating in 2018, and became engaged in August 2021, with HARDY proposing at The Lyric Theater in Oxford, Miss.

The wedding came just weeks after HARDY and members of his crew weathered a harrowing tour bus crash on their return trip to Nashville after performing at Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee.

See some of People’s exclusive photos below: