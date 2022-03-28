Hardwell Announces Global Tour After Ultra Music Festival Comeback Show

Hardwell rocked the mainstage crowd at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami on Sunday (March 27) with a huge, pummeling and thoroughly dark new sound that featured a sleek space theme and sampled Metallica and Linkin Park. It was a comeback performance the marked the Dutch producer’s first show after a four-year hiatus. Now, the producer born Robbert van de Corput is ready to take this new iteration of Hardwell on the road.

Explore Explore Hardwell See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Monday (March 28), Hardwell announced a global tour that will run through festivals, clubs and arenas in the U.S., Europe and beyond for the rest of 2022. The first show of Hardwell’s boldly titled Rebels Never Die Tour will happen in late May in Jerusalem, Israel, with shows to follow at Ultra Europe, the first and third weekends of Tomorrowland, Romania’s Untold Festival and Ibiza mega-club Ushuaïa.

Related Swedish House Mafia to Headline Ultra 2023

The producer will return Stateside on Sept. 17 for a show at New York’s USB Arena at Belmont Park, which holds roughly 18,500 attendees. The only other U.S. stop on the tour happens at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Sept. 25. The tour will then roll to Asia for five shows this December.

Hardwell was a major star of the EDM era, but in September of 2018 announced that he was deciding to “clear [his] schedule indefinitely” because the pressures of heavy touring had come to feel like “a never-ending rollercoaster ride.” His set Sunday night is not the first time an EDM star has used the Ultra mainstage to mount a comeback, with Swedish House Mafia’s 2018 reunion show serving as the launchpad for their extended comeback.

Songs on which Hardwell is credited as the lead artist have drawn 240.3 million official U.S. streams, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. He has four top 10s on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic albums chart and six entries on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, with “Dare You” featuring Matthew Koma peaking at No. 16 in 2014.

See his complete tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (March 29) at 12 p.m. ET.