Happy New Year: Kacey Musgraves, Normani, Christina Aguilera & More Look Forward to 2022

Music stars shared messages with fans as the world rang in a new year.

Normani
Normani attends the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Happy New Year! Music stars began to usher in 2022 with messages on social media on New Year’s Eve.

Kacey Musgraves had an excellent suggestion on Twitter for those hoping for a better year ahead: “PSA: if you listen to Rainbow at precisely 11:56:39 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll be starting off 2022 hearing ‘it’ll all be alright,'” she noted in a tweet on Dec. 31. “Do with this what you will.”

Meanwhile, Normani fans were in for an end-of-year treat: the singer’s name trended after she posted a video snippet that seems to play a few seconds of a new song, captioning it with “Dear 2022” — implying there’s more dropping in the new year.

Christina Aguilera looked back at the highlights of her 2021 — “a year full of love, excitement & new adventures,” she tweeted — but also looked forward to what’s to come: “I am SO ready for what’s next. 2022… Here we go!”

Over on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, Halsey shared some personal snapshots from her year as a new mom. “Long nights, full hearts. Happy new year,” they wrote.

Shakira kept things sweet with a selfie featuring her last kiss of the year.

Elton John posted a messages of thanks to his family and fans for their support this year and wrote, “I can’t wait to FINALLY get back on the road with my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and everything else that 2022 has in store!”

See all of those messages, and many more, below.

