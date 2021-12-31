Happy New Year: Kacey Musgraves, Normani, Christina Aguilera & More Look Forward to 2022

Happy New Year! Music stars began to usher in 2022 with messages on social media on New Year’s Eve.

Kacey Musgraves had an excellent suggestion on Twitter for those hoping for a better year ahead: “PSA: if you listen to Rainbow at precisely 11:56:39 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll be starting off 2022 hearing ‘it’ll all be alright,'” she noted in a tweet on Dec. 31. “Do with this what you will.”

Meanwhile, Normani fans were in for an end-of-year treat: the singer’s name trended after she posted a video snippet that seems to play a few seconds of a new song, captioning it with “Dear 2022” — implying there’s more dropping in the new year.

Christina Aguilera looked back at the highlights of her 2021 — “a year full of love, excitement & new adventures,” she tweeted — but also looked forward to what’s to come: “I am SO ready for what’s next. 2022… Here we go!”

Over on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, Halsey shared some personal snapshots from her year as a new mom. “Long nights, full hearts. Happy new year,” they wrote.

Shakira kept things sweet with a selfie featuring her last kiss of the year.

Elton John posted a messages of thanks to his family and fans for their support this year and wrote, “I can’t wait to FINALLY get back on the road with my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and everything else that 2022 has in store!”

See all of those messages, and many more, below.

PSA: if you listen to Rainbow at precisely 11:56:39 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll be starting off 2022 hearing “it’ll all be alright.” Do with this what you will. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 31, 2021

This year has brought so many inspiring collaborators into my life & incredible opportunities my way, and I am SO ready for what’s next. 2022… Here we go! ❤️ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 31, 2021

… Y los últimos besitos del 2021! pic.twitter.com/vrIutAc99l — Shakira (@shakira) December 31, 2021

…my manager/husband David Furnish, his brilliant team and our beautiful sons ❤️ Thanks to all of you, I love you all! I can’t wait to FINALLY get back on the road with my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and everything else that 2022 has in store! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 31, 2021

My forever New Years kiss. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MUecAtsir1 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 1, 2022

Feliz año nuevo! can’t wait to give you guys my/ our next album, Familia in 2022 🏄‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dWWo0aoy0t — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 31, 2021

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, keep safe and see you in 2022! 💥 pic.twitter.com/VEqnRtSJbQ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) December 31, 2021

Happy New Year’s. May next year be shining bright – Paul pic.twitter.com/VlBwHSFeUI — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 31, 2021

Look back Paul's year, as we revisit 2021 in 60 seconds! ⏰ Featuring a remix album, a career-spanning book, a cookbook, a picture book, two major documentaries, a Royal Mail stamp collection and much, much more. https://t.co/uUHvClEZ7M pic.twitter.com/yoH81jQc02 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 31, 2021

2021 was one for the books.. Let’s see what ya got 2022!!! C’mon!!! pic.twitter.com/yyHUJWygCf — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 31, 2021

2022 backwards says 5SOS pic.twitter.com/BY9EoQPWen — 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) January 1, 2022

Familia! Gracias por acompañarme este año.

Que el 2022 esté lleno de bendiciones y salud para todos. Los amo, bendiciones. 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/9WxHA5RvuL — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) December 31, 2021

🙏🏽🤍 be safe everyone and have a happy New Year. 🎊🎆 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) December 31, 2021

happy new year! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) December 31, 2021