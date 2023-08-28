×
‘Hannah Montana’ Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Public Intoxication & Petty Theft

The 32-year-old actor was arrested after he reportedly walked into a Texas hotel and stole a bag of chips while intoxicated.

Mitchel Musso in 2018
Mitchel Musso arrives at 'Bachelor Lions' film premiere on January 9, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for RiverRock Films

Mitchel Musso, best known for playing Oliver Oken on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, was arrested on Saturday night (Aug. 26) in Rockwall, Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The 32-year-old actor was arrested after officers responded to a report that someone “who appeared intoxicated” at a hotel in Rockwall, which is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. According to the publication, Musso walked into the hotel, took a bag of chips and started eating them. He was allegedly “verbally abusive” before he left without paying. The former Disney Channel star also reportedly had multiple outstanding warrants related to traffic violations in the area.

Musso was booked on public intoxication and theft, in addition to other charges, with a total bail of $1,000. He was released on bond on Sunday, according to Morning News.

The actor starred alongside Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment and Jason Earle in the popular Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana, that ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. Musso, who was born in Garland, Texas, also had roles in other popular Disney series including Phineas & Ferb, Life Is Ruff and Disney XD show Pair of Kings.

In the music world, he unveiled his self-titled debut album in 2009, which featured the popular single “Hey,” which debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His second album, Brainstorm, was released in 2010.

After a 10-year hiatus, Musso returned to music with a new single, “Drank,” which was featured on his 2022 mixtape, Ghost.

