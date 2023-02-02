Halsey Celebrates ‘Without Me’ Earning RIAA Diamond Status: ‘Here’s to More Tears & More Songs’

Halsey just earned her second Diamond Certified solo record with “Without Me,” but it’s not just a big moment for the pop star. It’s also a big milestone for the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the organization known for awarding artists with Gold, Platinum and Diamond statuses based on song sales and streams, as “Without Me” marks the 100th song to ever reach the coveted Diamond benchmark.

Explore Explore Halsey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The RIAA presented Halsey with their Diamond Certification during a special ceremony Wednesday (Feb. 1), after which the “Eastside” singer shared photos on Instagram and thanked her fans, record label and more. “Yesterday was just a littleeee out-of-body,” they wrote. “Without Me is my second diamond record, Closer was my first, but my very first one solo!”

It probably goes without saying, but achieving Diamond Certification is no easy feat — that’s why only 100 songs have received the award since its introduction in the late ’90s, after all. A Diamond Certification signifies that a track has gone 10x Platinum, meaning it’s garnered 10 million certified units or more.

“There were a few other really special stats I learned as well including that I have 75x platinum certifications across my catalog,” Halsey continued in their Instagram post. “This whole thing is so surreal. Huge thank you to @riaa_awards for coming out to present this incredible award… [and] all of the fans n friends for making this type of thing possible.”

“Here’s to more years and more tears and more songs,” she concluded.

In honor of 100 Diamond Certified songs, the RIAA released a video recapping every song to ever reach 10x Platinum status, starting with Elton John’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle In The Wind 1997,” for which the inaugural Diamond award was created. See which songs from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and more have gone Diamond by watching it on the RIAA’s website.