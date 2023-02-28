Halsey Walks Paris Fashion Week for First Time: ‘Terrifying and Amazing!!!!’

Halsey celebrated her first time walking as a model at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (Feb. 28) with an ecstatic social media post.

“I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!!” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! special thanks to @lynalyson_ and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek.”

In the glamorous snap, the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power singer donned a glittering asymmetrical animal-print bodysuit by upstart Parisian label Pressiat with matching headwrap and dress, their tattooed arms on display and eyelids covered in heavy black shadow.

Last week, the budding About-Face Beauty mogul dropped a solo version of her Post Malone collab “Die 4 Me” as the latest follow-up to the aforementioned 2021 studio set. Since that album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the singer has also released the one-off “So Good” and joined forces with Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 single “Stay With Me.”

At the start of the month, Halsey had another musical milestone to celebrate: “Without Me” being certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The 2018 No. 1 hit became the singer’s second single — and first solo effort — to reach the benchmark of going 10x platinum after 2016’s “Closer” with The Chainsmokers.

Get a look at Halsey’s sultry look from the Paris Fashion Week runway below.