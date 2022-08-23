Halsey Declares TikTok’s ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Trend ‘Over’ With Her ‘OG Tumblr Girlie’ Pics

Halsey attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022.

Sorry, but Halsey gets the final say in the battle of the original Tumblr girls.

On Sunday, the “I am not a woman, I’m a God” singer shared her take on TikTok’s “Teenage Dirtbag” trend — albeit from Instagram instead — which consists of users sharing throwback images from their teenage years set to a sped-up version of Wheatus‘ signature 2000 hit.

“Doing this trend as an OG Tumblr girlie,” the 27-year-old wrote over the video, which first featured her in the present day wearing a bold blue eyeshadow look. “Sorry but it’s over.”

As the chorus rolls around, so do the throwback images. The video then turns into a rapid succession of the singer circa 2014, including stylish Polaroid snaps, her blue, gray, blond and pink hair moments, as well as a yearbook image of a pre-fame Ashley Frangipane with glasses and side-swept hair.

“You were red…” Halsey captioned the video, referencing the lyrics to her 2015 single “Colors” from her debut studio album, Badlands.

Halsey is far from the first celebrity to hop on the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend: Joe Jonas, Charli XCX and Paris Hilton have all joined in on the fun, which has caused Wheatus’ streaming numbers to soar in light of the song’s new popularity. According to Luminate, “Teenage Dirtbag” jumped from 932,000 official on-demand U.S. streams for the tracking week ending Aug. 4 to 2.1 million the week ending in Aug. 11, though the track has yet to make a re-appearance on a Billboard chart.

See Halsey give the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend a shot below.