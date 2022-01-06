Halsey Teases That a Bad Bunny Collaboration ‘Has Been Discussed’

What started out as a causal Twitter convo early Thursday (Jan . 6) about what weird food combos Halsey indulged in when they were pregnant — crushed up tortilla chips topped with Tapatio eaten out of bowl with a spoon like “dry spicy cereal” — turned into an exciting tease of the singer’s next potential blockbuster collab.

The back-and-forth proceeded to Halsey flexing her impressive Spanish language skills, more insight into what her postpartum menu looked like (pozole rojo, for the record) and a deep dive into how and why the singer is so seemingly fluent after a fan asked if she just “naturally” picked it up.

“A. I can’t write for s–t B. I read and understand really well for some reason,” they explained, noting that they took “years” of Spanish and French in high school. “C. My speaking has improved significantly. I got through my last trip to Mexico being asked if I was a native speaker D. They completely realized I am not once I tried to explain myself lol.”

Then came un sopresa real. A fan asked (in Spanish) if she would please record a song with Bad Bunny, to which Halsey replied, “honestly? It has been discussed.”

And while at press time there was no additional information about this potentially funky bilingual collab, it would not be out of character for Halsey. The singer’s genre-busting 2021 album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, was blasted through with industrial rock sounds thanks to album co-producers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, so a Spanish-flecked single would not be totally out of the question.

honestly? It has been discussed https://t.co/ULpaNZBmc1 — h (@halsey) January 6, 2022

