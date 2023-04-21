Halsey Hypes Up Suga’s Debut Solo Album ‘D-DAY’: ‘Lessss Goooooo’

Suga of BTS unveiled his debut solo album D-DAY on Friday (April 21), and no one was more excited for the studio set’s arrival than Halsey.

The If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power singer used their social media to shout out the BTS rapper’s full-length debut, sharing single “Haegeum” in an Instagram Story and writing, “Lessss goooooo @agustd ALBUM IS OUT!!!”

The song is a popular choice from Suga’s first full album under his Agust D moniker — in fact, it hit the top spot on the Hot Trending Songs chart earlier this month by dethroning Tyler, the Creator’s two-week reign with Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale deluxe lead-off “Dogtooth.” In the very same tally dated April 22, Suga commanded the No. 3 slot with “AMYGDALA,” as well as three more spots lower down the chart after the reveal of the album’s 10-song track list.

Meanwhile, Halsey has been both a longtime pal and ardent fan of Suga and the rest of his BTS bandmates. Back in 2019, she became one of the first American pop stars to collaborate with the K-pop boy band, being featured on their Map of the Soul: Persona single “Boy With Luv.”

At the time, the team-up earned the septet their highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100 up to that point by rocketing to No. 8. Of course, since then, they’ve racked up five No. 1 hits with “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and Coldplay collab “My Universe.”

Check out Halsey’s sweet support of Suga here before the Story expires.