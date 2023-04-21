×
Halsey Hypes Up Suga’s Debut Solo Album ‘D-DAY’: ‘Lessss Goooooo’

The pop singer memorably teamed up with Suga & his BTS bandmates for 2019's "Boy With Luv."

Halsey, BTS
BTS and Halsey backstage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019 at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via GI

Suga of BTS unveiled his debut solo album D-DAY on Friday (April 21), and no one was more excited for the studio set’s arrival than Halsey.

The If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power singer used their social media to shout out the BTS rapper’s full-length debut, sharing single “Haegeum” in an Instagram Story and writing, “Lessss goooooo @agustd ALBUM IS OUT!!!”

The song is a popular choice from Suga’s first full album under his Agust D moniker — in fact, it hit the top spot on the Hot Trending Songs chart earlier this month by dethroning Tyler, the Creator’s two-week reign with Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale deluxe lead-off “Dogtooth.” In the very same tally dated April 22, Suga commanded the No. 3 slot with “AMYGDALA,” as well as three more spots lower down the chart after the reveal of the album’s 10-song track list.

Meanwhile, Halsey has been both a longtime pal and ardent fan of Suga and the rest of his BTS bandmates. Back in 2019, she became one of the first American pop stars to collaborate with the K-pop boy band, being featured on their Map of the Soul: Persona single “Boy With Luv.”

At the time, the team-up earned the septet their highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100 up to that point by rocketing to No. 8. Of course, since then, they’ve racked up five No. 1 hits with “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and Coldplay collab “My Universe.”

Check out Halsey’s sweet support of Suga here before the Story expires.

