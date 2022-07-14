Halsey Shares Adorable Photos of ‘Fiercely Determined’ Son Ender in Celebration of His 1st Birthday

Halsey at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Halsey is celebrating the 1st birthday of their adorable son, Ender Ridley Aydin.

The 27-year-old pop star took to social media on Thursday (July 14) to share a heartfelt tribute to her baby boy, whom she shares with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The Instagram post included a reflective photo gallery documenting Ender’s first year of life with his loving mother alongside him.

“my little tiny baby is a big one year old today! time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently. your baba and I love you so much,” the artist captioned the cute snapshots. “you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!”

Halsey wasn’t the only one celebrating Ender’s big day. The baby’s father also shared a loving birthday tribute to his son, which included a snapshot of the toddler watching his mom’s “So Good” music video.

“PETIT PRINCE IS ONE TODAY!! Mama and I love you, Ender,” Aydin captioned the gallery on Instagram. “To the moon, kid, to the moon.”

Ender was born prior to the release of Halsey’s fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in September 2021. After the baby’s birth, the musician posted a pair of black-and-white images of the newborn resting on their chest while the singer-songwriter gazed lovingly at Aydin.

Check out Halsey’s birthday tribute to their son here, and see Aydin’s post here.