Halsey Shares Adorable Photos of ‘Fiercely Determined’ Son Ender in Celebration of His 1st Birthday

Halsey is celebrating the 1st birthday of their adorable son, Ender Ridley Aydin.
The 27-year-old pop star took to social media on Thursday (July 14) to share a heartfelt tribute to her baby boy, whom she shares with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The Instagram post included a reflective photo gallery documenting Ender’s first year of life with his loving mother alongside him.
“my little tiny baby is a big one year old today! time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently. your baba and I love you so much,” the artist captioned the cute snapshots. “you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!”
Halsey wasn’t the only one celebrating Ender’s big day. The baby’s father also shared a loving birthday tribute to his son, which included a snapshot of the toddler watching his mom’s “So Good” music video.
“PETIT PRINCE IS ONE TODAY!! Mama and I love you, Ender,” Aydin captioned the gallery on Instagram. “To the moon, kid, to the moon.”
Ender was born prior to the release of Halsey’s fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in September 2021. After the baby’s birth, the musician posted a pair of black-and-white images of the newborn resting on their chest while the singer-songwriter gazed lovingly at Aydin.
Check out Halsey’s birthday tribute to their son here, and see Aydin’s post here.