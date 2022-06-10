Halsey Partners With Samsung to ‘Share a Glimpse’ of Love Story With Alev Aydin in ‘So Good’ Music Video

Halsey‘s bringing their love story to fans in the music video for new single “So Good” — and they got a little bit of a technological assist to make the visual. The artist and Samsung are sharing first with Billboard that they collaborated to make Halsey’s vision for the visual — which was directed by her partner, Alev Aydin — a reality.

“The film we created for ‘So Good’ really tells the full story of the song in the way I intended. Samsung helped us share our vision, giving us the creative freedom we needed to make something we are really proud of,” Halsey tells Billboard of the new song’s video, which arrives Friday (June 10). “Using the Freestyle, Alev and I were able to share a glimpse of the way that we fell in love: watching romantic films together. But this time, the Freestyle is playing real home movies from our life together. For us, this makes ‘So Good’ come to life in a really special way that we’re so excited to share with fans.”

The electronics company provided Halsey and Aydin various resources for the video, including the Samsung Freestyle projector, which was used to share the pair’s memories in the music video. The product — which was included in the video and the story itself, and is visible in Billboard’s exclusive photo above — can project and adjust to almost any surface.

“Halsey is such an inspiring and creative artist, and when we heard ‘So Good,’ we knew right away that we wanted to help tell the visual story behind it,” Sarah Larsen, vp of home entertainment marketing for Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement. “We loved how Halsey and Alev used our new Freestyle to help tell the story behind the song in such a unique way, and are thrilled to help them share their pivotal memories with fans.”

Halsey revealed in a May 23 tweet that “So Good” was inspired by their relationship with Aydin, with whom they share son Ender. “Its about alev [happy crying emoji] part of the story of how we went from meeting and keeping touch randomly for years to realizing we were each others person all along,” she wrote. “Right person wrong time type of song.”

The tune has had an uphill climb to its release, according to the artist. They claimed on TikTok in May that their label, Capitol, was holding up the release of the track. “Basically, I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP,” she wrote on the video without naming the tune as “So Good” played in the background. “But my record label won’t let me.”

About a week later, Halsey announced that her new song was finally coming. “I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can,” the singer-songwriter wrote on their social media accounts, with the posts including the cover art, Halsey in the makeup chair, a still from the video, and Ender giving his mom flowers.

Capitol also chimed in, tweeting, “- @halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of ‘So Good’ on June 9th, 2022.” The tweet came with a message that noted the label is “an artist first company that encourages dialogue.” Noted Capitol, “We have not hing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversation.”