Halsey Says They’re Feeling ‘Defeated at the Moment’ After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Halsey is the latest artist to speak out against Friday’s (June 24) Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a nearly 5o-year-old case that protected a woman’s federal right to have an abortion. As a result of the ruling, an expected 23 states will make abortion illegal nearly immediately.

“I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I’ve had a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country,” the star tweeted hours after the decision was announced. “I know some of you look to my page for information or guidance but I need a little bit of time to speak to some people with more authority and experience than me and gather my thoughts. I don’t want to just contribute to antagonistic noise. I’m just defeated at the moment.”

Last month, to kick of their tour in West Palm Beach, Florida, Halsey rolled a video during the intro to the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power track “Nightmare,” running down some statistics and facts about the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the state of abortion in the country. It ended with the statistic that nearly 1 in 3 women will have an abortion in their lifetime before exploding into giant white letters featuring the “Nightmare” lyric “so save me your f—ing prayers!”

Following the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting that the conservative majority justices are preparing to overturn Roe in May, the singer called the overturn “a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care. We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this.”