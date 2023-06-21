Halsey Praises Suga for ‘Badass’ Collaboration on ‘Lilith’ Revamp for ‘Diablo IV’

They didn’t just f–k things up, if you noticed, for the “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem).” In fact, Halsey sounds pretty satisfied about her collaboration with BTS‘ Suga to promote the latest installment of the Blizzard Entertainment game.

“Collaborating with Suga on a project that revolves around our mutual admiration for dark mythology has been a longstanding dream of mine. ‘SUGA’s Interlude,’ our previous collaboration, while introspective, is pretty whimsical in tone,” the Grammy nominee tells Billboard of their new take on the song — which dropped June 5 — off her critically acclaimed 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. “Together, we were able to infuse the anthem with intricate narratives that encompass a wider range of emotions I wouldn’t have been able to tell without him. He added a whole new perspective to the song. Plus, it was just honestly really cool to do something so badass with my friend.”

The reworking of “Lilith” — which Halsey calls “an exciting challenge” to capture the “essence” of the game’s character of the same name — includes not only “actual sounds from gameplay throughout,” but a new verse by the BTS rapper. Midway through the song, Suga rhymes, “Step out of the moment that’s been trapping you in/ All this negativity of hatred and insanity/ Don’t dwell on the past/ It’s time to make a change/ Look around believe in what you see/ I have returned to hell.”

Halsey, who says they were “beyond excited” when Blizzard reached out to her to collaborate on the Diablo IV anthem and music video — which arrived alongside the revamped track — tells Billboard she “wanted to capture the game’s dark and immersive” tone. The visual for “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)” — which also features Suga — was filmed at the Chapelle des Jésuites in Cambrai, France, a setting that beautifully captures the gothic feel of the game. The musician added to that tone by using their line of about-face makeup to create the look for Blessed Mother Lilith, whom she portrays in the music video.

“Every visual aspect of this collaboration — including my outfit and makeup — was carefully crafted to be in tune with the character Lilith,” explains Halsey, who looks every bit the fierce warrior in her leather outfit and sword. “The web around my eyes simulates a placenta, which is part of the Lilith lore in its origin, but also the web of viscera that descends from in her character intro for the game.”

And while it was Suga whom Halsey collaborated with this time, the star is down for working with any and all members of BTS. “I would never say no to working with any of them, ever,” says the artist, who previously collaborated with the group on 2019’s “Boy With Luv,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. “They are always so dedicated and committed, and they bring singular talent to everything they do. We’re all so busy working all the time, it’s always one of my favorite parts of the year when we have something collaborative going on, because then we actually get to hang out!”

Revisit Halsey’s revamp of “Lilith” featuring Suga below: