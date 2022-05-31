Halsey’s New Song Is Finally Coming After Claiming Label Was Holding Up Release

Halsey is getting her wish. A little more than a week after the 27-year-old singer-songwriter began venting frustrations online over having a new song allegedly held from release by their record label, Halsey announced Tuesday (May 31) that “So Good” is finally coming out on June 9, with a music video arriving the next day.

“I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record,” the “Without Me” singer tweeted. “All I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day.”

They also shared a photo of the song’s cover art — which shows the pop star kissing someone who appears to be boyfriend Alev Aydin, who she previously said “So Good” was written about — as well as a photo with the couple’s son, Ender, and a bouquet of roses. “Endy gave me my flowers,” Halsey shared in her tweet. The singer-songwriter also revealed on Instagram in a similar post that Aydin directed the “So Good” video.

About 30 minutes ahead of Halsey’s announcement, the artist’s label, Capitol Records, also shared a statement on its social media accounts. “@Halsey, we love you and are here to support you,” the label wrote. “We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.”

The talks in question began May 22, when Halsey first posted a TikTok captioned “I’m tired” that claimed their label wasn’t going to release “So Good” until viral TikToks promoting the single could be staged. The “Closer” singer went on to answer fan questions on Twitter, and posted a follow-up TikTok capturing a purported conversation with someone on her team discussing marketing moves — all of which catalyzed a wave of discourse on social media about the fairness of expecting artists to first be profitable on social media in order to release music.

The saga came full circle once Halsey took to TikTok, the platform where it all started, again on Tuesday. In a video showing herself brushing her hair as a recording of “So Good” plays, Halsey wrote: “After a tremendous amount of f–k s–t, So Good is finally coming out. Thanks for keeping up with this fiasco. Hope you love the song.”

“Literally all I care is that you get to hear it now,” they captioned the video. “Thank u bye luv u.”

See Halsey’s announcement for “So Good,” Captiol Records’ statement and Halsey’s latest TikTok below:

