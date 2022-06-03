Halsey Sees the Resemblance to Millie Bobby Brown Too & Wants to Know When They’re ‘Gonna Play Sisters’

Halsey attends the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, California.

If Halsey can’t have love, she wants power — and possibly the power of telekinesis? In a several tweets on Thursday (June 2), the 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared that they, too, see the artist’s resemblance to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s sister in a future project and even shared a photo of what a Stranger Things Halsey cameo might look like.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Halsey Millie Bobby Brown See latest videos, charts and news

The “Without Me” singer first expressed desire to be cast alongside the 19-year-old actress in a future project, tweeting, “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand.”

One fan then responded to the tweet with an old photo of Halsey dressed up as Brown’s now iconic Stranger Things character, Eleven, with the singer’s hair shaved and fake blood dripping from one nostril. The “You Asked for This” artist retweeted the photo and simply wrote: “Twelve.”

Even if Halsey were being serious with their “Twelve” character proposal, given that the series finale of Netflix’s popular sci-fi show has already been filmed, it’s unlikely to happen (though fans can certainly hope for a spinoff or movie later!). And besides, the series’ newly released fourth season confirmed that Eleven was one of at least 17 Hawkins Lab patients, indicating that a “Twelve” character already exists. But it is true that the singer-songwriter and the Enola Holmes star do resemble each other quite a bit, as fans have been pointing out online since Stranger Things debuted in 2016.

“The lil girl w/ short hair in stranger things reminds me of @halsey,” wrote one person on Twitter six years ago.

“Is it just me or does the mysterious kid from stranger things look like halsey,” wrote another.

See Halsey’s tweets about Millie Bobby Brown and Stranger Things below: