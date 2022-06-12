Halsey Covers Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ & Performs New Song ‘So Good’ at 2022 Governors Ball

Halsey performs onstage during 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on June 11, 2022 in New York City.

Halsey pulled out some surprises at this year’s Governors Ball in New York.

During their headlining set on Saturday (June 11), the singer performed a cover of Kate Bush‘s classic 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which has enjoyed renewed success on the Billboard charts after being featured in the new season of Stranger Things.

“truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence,” Halsey tweeted after the performance. “I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Halsey Kate Bush See latest videos, charts and news

truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this 🥺 https://t.co/JqErzFiKyH — h (@halsey) June 12, 2022

“Running Up That Hill,” the lead single to Bush’s 1985 album, Hounds of Love, bounds back onto the Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 11) at No. 8, hitting a new high, sparked by its sync in the newly released fourth season of the 1980s-set Netflix sci-fi series.

Halsey’s Governor’s Ball appearance also included the live debut of her swoony single “So Good,” which was finally released last week after drama with Capitol Music Group. Ahead of its release, the singer confirmed the song is based on her love story with partner Alev Aydin, who both directed and co-star in the music video.

Watch Halsey perform “Running Up That Hill” and “So Good” here and here, respectively.