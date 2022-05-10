Halsey Reveals Detailed Health Struggles Ahead of Tour: ‘I’ve Been Sick Most of My Adult Life’

Halsey isn’t a woman, she’s a god. At least, that’s what some might think upon hearing how fiercely she’s powering through her various medical issues.

In an Instagram Stories video reel posted Tuesday (May 10), the 27-year-old “Nightmare” singer opened up about what they’ve been going through these past few months — from learning about allergies to “literally everything” to several health condition diagnoses — as well as how all of it is going to affect their upcoming Love and Power tour.

“I know a lot of you guys have been wondering what’s going on with my health,” the star began, addressing fans’ concern over an Instagram photo showing her wearing a heart monitor and a recent TikTok she made revealing the many substances she’s allergic to. “My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really really really sick. I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life.”

Halsey — who welcomed their first child Ender in July last year — went on to share exactly which conditions they’ve been battling recently and how those have been exacerbated by their pregnancy.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times,” revealed the three-time Grammy nominee, who has previously been open about struggling with endometriosis. “After seeing, like, a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease.”

Despite how full her plate of health concerns is right now, though, Halsey doesn’t want fans to be too worried — especially with her North American tour kicking off in just one week. “I am on a treatment plan right now, I’m in rehearsals for the tour,” the “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” singer assured them. “I’m really excited and really confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy where I can perform my best for all of you.”

“Honestly I’m just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and I’m doing cardio and stuff every day,” she added. “And I get to see you guys.”

The “Without Me” artist also explained how the Love and Power show will be influenced by their health issues, logistically and artistically. “I just can’t tour the way that I used to when I was younger where I basically didn’t give a s–t about my body and worked insane hours and days in a row,” they said.

“A lot of it is going to kind of be delving into this weird body horror about everything I’ve been experiencing, feeling like my body is rebelling against me,” the artist continued about her upcoming tour. “I have a lot of angst, and I have a lot of energy. I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on that stage. Hopefully I’ve built a show that really reflects that and can be a cathartic place for you to release some tension if you are feeling or have ever felt similarly.”