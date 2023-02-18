×
Halsey to Release Solo Version of Post Malone Collaboration ‘Die For Me’

"I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it," the pop star wrote.

Halsey
Halsey attends 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Halsey has announced that she will release a solo version of “Die For me,” her 2019 collaboration with Post Malone.

The 28-year-old pop star took to social media on Friday (Feb. 17) to reveal that their full version of the track, titled “Die 4 Me,” will be released on Feb. 24.

“Next Friday I’ve got a little surprise coming,” Halsey wrote on Instagram alongside cover art for the upcoming song. “It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me.'”

The singer added, “I can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Big big thanks to @postmalone @louisbell and @future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight.”

“Die For Me” was featured on Malone’s 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Future-assisted track reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2019.

“Die For Me” marked the first time Halsey worked with Post and Future, as the three contributed vulnerable anecdotes about being screwed over by a former significant other. In her original verse, Halsey references their first solo Hot 100 No. 1 single “Without Me”: “I sold 15 million copies of a breakup note.”

See Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” song announcement on Twitter below.

