Halsey Unveils Solo Version of Post Malone ‘Die 4 Me’ Collaboration

The original song was featured on Malone's 2019 album, "Hollywood's Bleeding."

Halsey
Halsey at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas. Brian Friedman

Halsey listens to her fans! Following years of fans buzzing over an unreleased solo version of her Post Malone collaboration, “Die for Me,” the 28-year-old singer has delivered the official track.

“Die 4 Me” was released on Friday (Feb. 24), just a week after initially announcing it. “Next Friday I’ve got a little surprise coming,” Halsey wrote on Instagram alongside cover art for the upcoming song. “It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me.’”

“Die For Me” was featured on Malone’s 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Future-assisted track reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2019.

Listen to “Die 4 Me” below.

