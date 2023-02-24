Halsey Unveils Solo Version of Post Malone ‘Die 4 Me’ Collaboration

Halsey listens to her fans! Following years of fans buzzing over an unreleased solo version of her Post Malone collaboration, “Die for Me,” the 28-year-old singer has delivered the official track.

Explore Explore Halsey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Die 4 Me” was released on Friday (Feb. 24), just a week after initially announcing it. “Next Friday I’ve got a little surprise coming,” Halsey wrote on Instagram alongside cover art for the upcoming song. “It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me.’”

“Die For Me” was featured on Malone’s 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Future-assisted track reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2019.

Listen to “Die 4 Me” below.